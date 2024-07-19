Nauticus Robotics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 23rd (NASDAQ:KITT)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, July 23rd. The 1-36 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 27,881,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,322,809. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

