National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Up 3%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 23,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 679,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $511.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

