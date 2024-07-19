National Bankshares Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.11.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$8.05 and a one year high of C$10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.39.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

