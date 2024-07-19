Nano (XNO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.04 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $129.17 million and $2.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,323.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00586984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00109544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00244871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00070034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

