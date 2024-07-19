Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,128 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NETD remained flat at $10.57 during trading on Friday. 16,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,044. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

