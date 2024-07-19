MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 1.1 %

MSCI stock opened at $498.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.60. MSCI has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.