Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 52-Week High at $984.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 984 ($12.76) and last traded at GBX 928 ($12.03), with a volume of 25650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 928 ($12.03).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 862.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company has a market cap of £530.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,866.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of £2,118.20 ($2,746.98). In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,746.98). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($388.43). Insiders bought a total of 798 shares of company stock worth $696,052 in the last three months. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

