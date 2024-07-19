Morgan Stanley Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $513.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $513.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.2 %

GS opened at $486.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.51 and its 200 day moving average is $420.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

