Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,778,000 after buying an additional 3,981,528 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,380,000 after buying an additional 517,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,392,000 after buying an additional 575,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,105,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.