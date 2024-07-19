Morgan Stanley Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $130.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.88.

IRTC stock opened at $98.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after buying an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

