Morgan Stanley Increases Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $6.50

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

