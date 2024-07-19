Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.96. 17,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 267,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

