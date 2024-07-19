Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.87

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 1137240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAU shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.14.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

