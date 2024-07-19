Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 76,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,584,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

