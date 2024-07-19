Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Stock Price Up 6%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Mongolia Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, exploration, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

