Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Stock Price Up 6%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Mongolia Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Mongolia Energy
Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, exploration, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mongolia Energy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.