monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $728,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in monday.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

monday.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MNDY traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,353. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.62, a P/E/G ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $251.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

