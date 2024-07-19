MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

