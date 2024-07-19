MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

