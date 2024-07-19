Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of International Paper worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in International Paper by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in International Paper by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 351,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

