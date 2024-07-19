Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 70,325 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of EQT worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in EQT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in EQT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 137,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

EQT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.