Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 58,259 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,904,084. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 556,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

