Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,854 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 124,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92,344 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

ARE stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

