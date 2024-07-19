Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,481 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $35,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.64. 192,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

