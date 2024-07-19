Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,094 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $51,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.26. The stock had a trading volume of 154,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,906. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.50 and its 200 day moving average is $525.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

