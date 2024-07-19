Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $41,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.63. 571,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

