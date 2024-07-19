Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $185,299,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $161.39. 258,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

