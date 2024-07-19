Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.08 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $92.06. 2,322,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,545. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

