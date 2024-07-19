Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.25 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.11.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $406.54. The company had a trading volume of 519,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.32 and its 200 day moving average is $473.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

