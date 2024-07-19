Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.01 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 195,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.