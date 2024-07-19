Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 224,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,527. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.01.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

