Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.59. 993,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

