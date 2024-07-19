Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 201,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,360. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

