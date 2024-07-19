Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 59,729 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $40,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. 284,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

