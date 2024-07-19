Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,624 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $43,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 410,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

