Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. 410,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,343. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

