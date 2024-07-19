Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $39,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. 299,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,876. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

