Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,623,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 536,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,590.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 450,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

ELS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,623. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.