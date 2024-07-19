Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $45,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.51 and its 200 day moving average is $561.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

