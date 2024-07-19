Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 88,918 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $37,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

