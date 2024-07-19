Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 60,409 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $19,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 75,182 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 276,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

