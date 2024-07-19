Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,379 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $48,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.51. The company had a trading volume of 346,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

