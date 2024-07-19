Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 142,947 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $52,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

