Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 5.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 389,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,704,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $564.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 133.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

