Mina Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $608.39 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,174,671,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,730,406 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,174,540,731.8400393 with 1,133,401,324.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55303833 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $24,251,827.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

