Mike Maddison Purchases 100 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 100 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($195.82).

NCC stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 149 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 174,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £467.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,968.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.28. NCC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.20 ($2.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

