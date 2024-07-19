Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 829,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,733. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.