MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of MGP Ingredients worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

