Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85. 65,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 98,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $628.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

