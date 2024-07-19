Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 4.1 %

MCB stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. 124,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $606.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

