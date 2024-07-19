Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.38. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 6,742 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MESO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Up 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

