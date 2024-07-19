Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $459.77

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $459.77 and last traded at $443.62, with a volume of 41422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $457.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.